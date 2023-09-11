EAST KERN COUNTY - The East Kern branches of the Kern County Library have announced their schedule of events for the month of September. The following is a list of East Kern County communities and the library activities they have in store for kids and adults alike.
BORON - On September 1st, the Boron Branch held story time for children of all ages and their caregivers. Featuring stories, songs, fingerplay, and rhymes, a Lego club was also held beginning at 2:00 PM, where folks were able to come to the library to build a Lego creation and show off their building skills. Every Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM, kids crafternoon takes place where kids. Can put together simple craft projects. On September 8th, a lapsit storytime program was held for non-walking babies ages 0 to 24 months and their caregivers; Game night was also held on September 8th beginning at 5:00 PM. with the game Scattergories. On September 15th, its toddler story time, which is a fun way to introduce your little one to language and learning. Join us for books, songs, rhymes and fun. Beginning at 11:15 AM, On September 22nd, one book story time takes place beginning at noon. The themes being explored this year include. Inclusion, equity access, accessibility and independence, there will be a special storytime once a month; Adult crafternoon also takes place at beginning at 4:00 PM; knitting, embroidery or maybe crocheting. Are you working on a front project and want to work on it with others? Bring it to the library and work on it with us. On September 29th, the library will be holding a free story Preschool story time with books, songs, movement and movement for children ages three to five years of age. It's the perfect setting for practicing kindergarten readiness, one book movie screening will also be held beginning at 3:45 PM. The Film Brian Show will focus on the theme of the one book project.
CALIF. CITY - The California City branch of the Kern County Library held baby belts beginning at 10:45 AM, preschool story time beginning at 2:00 PM, and kids craft their new beginning at 3:45 PM. They also held family story time beginning at 11:30 AM, kids crafternoon beginning at 3:00 PM, painting the greats which was Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” beginning at 4:00 PM on Sept. 7th; on Sept. 13th preschool storytime began at 2pm, kids craftnoon began at 3:45pm and Bingo was held beginning at 4pm. On Sept. 14th, one book storytime was held beginning at 11:30am and kids crafternoon began at around 3:45pm; on Sept. 20th, preschool storytime will take place beginning at 2pm, kids crafternoon begins at 3:45pn and adult crafternoon begins at 4pm. On Sept. 21st toddler storytime begins at 11:30am, kids crafternoon begins at 3pm and one book movie screening takes place at3:45pm; preschool storytime begins at 2pm and kids crafternoon begins at 3:45pm on Sept. 27th and on Sept. 28th, Family storytime begins at 11:30am, kids crafternoon begins at 3:45pm and Volunteer Orientation begins at 5pm for new volunteers.
MOJAVE - The Mojave branch of the Kern County Library held preschool story time beginning at 2:00 PM and kids craft from noon beginning at 3:45 PM; on September 5th, on September 6th preschool storytime (theme was sleep and bedtime) began at noon and vinyl w/Cricut began at 1pm; on September 11th. Baby bounce was held beginning at 10:45 AM, one book story time and craft began at 12 noon for all ages and kids crafternoon began at 3:45 PM; on September 12th, kids craft balloon began at 3:45 PM with bingo starting at 5:00 PM for ages 2 to 18 years of age. On September 18th the library will hold toddler story time beginning at 10:45 AM. Then kids craft from noon begins at 3:45 PM on September 19th. Preschool story time begins at 2:00 PM, Kips Crafter noon begins at 3:00 PM and one book project movie screening begins at 3:45 PM for all ages on September 25th. Family story time and crafts begin at 12 noon and kids crafternoon begins at 3:45 PM on September 26th. Preschool story time begins at 2:00 PM. Kids crafternoon begins at 3:45 PM. Adult crafternoon begins at 4:00 PM and it. Orientation will be held at 5:00 PM for all new volunteers.
ROSAMOND - The Roseman branch of the Kern County Library held family story time and crafts with the theme of dogs beginning at 4:00 PM on September 5TH; On September 6th, preschool story time with the theme of sleeping bedtime was held at 12 noon and vinyl where cricket began at 1:00 PM. On September 11th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at legal club was held and yoga was held for all skill levels at 5pm. On September 12th Preschool. Sensory art began at 11:00 AM and family story time and crafts with the theme of ice cream began at 4:00 PM on September 13th. Preschool story time with the theme of dinosaurs began at noon and movie at the library began at 4:00 PM. On September 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM a Lego club will be held and at 4:00 PM it's autumn crafter noon on September 19th beginning at 11:11 AM, Toddler story time with the theme First words in ABC's, then at 4:00 PM Family story time the crafts with the theme of Autumn. On September 20th, preschool story time with the theme of vehicles begins at noon and get your yarn. Knitting and crocheting begins at 4:00 PM for adults 19 years of age and older. On September 25th, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Lego Club will be held. Then at 4:00 PM the Teen Club begins and at 5:00 PM Deafness and ASL for all ages on September 26. Baby Bounce will take place beginning at 11 AM and family story time and crafts with the See my physical and cognitive disabilities will begin at 4:00 PM And finally, on September 27th, preschool story time with the theme of Dad's will take place beginning at noon and scrapbooking day will take place from 1:00 to 5:30 PM.
