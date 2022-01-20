EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of January 24– January 28, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
· Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews have completed embankment construction on the edges of the roadway. Work will shift to the northbound on- and off-ramps. During this phase of the project:
o The southbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road, and Silver Queen Road are open.
o The northbound on- and off-ramps for Dawn Road, Backus Road, and Silver Queen Road are closed until further notice. A temporary on-ramp for Silver Queen Road is available.
o The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
Work on this project is scheduled to conclude early in 2022.
· Walker Pass Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between Easy Street in Onyx and Pine Hollow Road, utility work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Inyokern Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between the junction with State Route 14 and Redrock/Inyokern Road, crews will be placing utilities underground Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Inyo County
· Cartago Traffic Breaks – On U.S. Highway 395 from 0.5 miles south of Cartago to 2.5 miles north of Cartago, there will be traffic breaks to assist with utility pole relocation Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm. Drivers may experience delays of up to five minutes.
Mono County
· Mono County Traffic Break – On U.S. Highway 395 from the north junction with State Route 158 (June Lake Loop) to 0.6 miles north, there will be a traffic break to assist utility crews cross power lines over the highway on Monday from 6:30 am to 6:00 pm. Drivers may experience delays of up to five minutes.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between North Inyo Street and North Guam Avenue, utility work is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
· Tehachapi Utility Work – On State Route 202 between Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
· Keene Median Work – On State Route 58 between Woodford-Tehachapi Road at Exit 139 and Broome Road at Exit 142 west of Tehachapi, crews will be working in the median on Monday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap: (http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/).
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-874-8332 or TTY 711.
