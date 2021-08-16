The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 28 calls for service.
2nd – Battery on Person, 16100 block of H Street and Battery on Person, 15900 block of L Street.
3rd – Vehicle Theft, 16700 block of Serrano Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15800 block of RexRoth Drive.
4th – Battery, 15300 block of Lucille Street.
5th - Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Nadeau Street and Missing Person, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
8th – Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, 16800 block of Hwy 14.
11th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of K Street.
12th – 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15800 block of Rexroth Drive.
13th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 15600 block of L Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
16th – Attempted Robbery, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15700 block of K Street.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 130 block of Hwy. 58.
22nd – Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear (arrest made by Calif. City Police), Hwy. XX.
24th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road, Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Encina Avenue, Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
25th – Burglary from Vehicle, 14300 block of Somerset Drive.
26th – Vehicle Theft 15800 block of Rexroth Drive.
29th – Possess Controlled Substance, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 15800 block of L Street.
30th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16000 block of L Street and Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Inyo Street.
