CALIFORNIA CITY – For hundreds of Cal City residents, Nick Lessenevitch affectionately known as Dr. Nick, has been the man to trust when it comes to their dental needs. Known for his personable nature, work with the community and conservative values, Lessenevitch has built a name for himself spanning two generations.
Dozens showed up to his retirement party at the Raven’s Nest Café June 30, to thank him for his 37 years of work, while remaining in California City the entire time. Family, friends, and community members greeted him with a round of applause, and Lessenevitch was even surprised with a visit from some old college friends.
Guests wrote thank you cards, and shared laughs with Lessenevitch following his last day of work at the office.
Lessenevitch also serves as Mayor Pro Tem for the California City Council. His time on the council spans nearly 20 years, once serving 16 years straight.
In addition to his dentistry services, Lessenevitch has built a rapport with local developers and community leaders. He built his first office off Neuralia Rd. after moving to California City back in 1984, setting a trend in California City for future growth in small businesses. Later, his second and more well-known office was built behind the Cal City Business Park, where it has remained for about 35 years.
Tim Rifenberg, a local developer who build the Cal City Drug Store, said he and Lessenevitch have worked together in the past, building a long-time friendship. The two used to share some patients, and Rifenberg said he always appreciated how Lessenevitch treated them.
“He’s easy to talk to,” Rifenberg said. “He’s genuine, he has a compassion for people that you don’t always see in the health profession. He has always maintained a close relationship with patients.”
Lessenevitch was also responsible for building a gym at Aspen Mall, where he met his wife, Deborah. She called his time as the city’s main dentist an “honorable achievement”, knowing he is a bit sad to go, but also looking ahead.
“He’s always been a big supporter of the community,” Deborah Lessenevitch said. “I know he’s going to miss his staff, some who have been with him more than 20 years. He’ll miss those everyday interactions with them, but I know he’s ready to move on to the next step in his life.”
Jennifer Williams started working in Lessenevitch’s office back in 1994, and she’s been working there since. She says Lessenevitch’s values and personality made him easy to approach, and why patients returned to his office for years.
“It’s not all about the money for him. The patients always come first. He really trusts us and never worries about the office when he’s away. He’s really more of a friend than a boss,” Williams said. “He listens to people, that’s why people respect him,” Williams said. “He’s more friendly and casual than most doctors. He’s super fun, laid-back, a people-person and a community leader.”
