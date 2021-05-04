Cerro Coso Community College is offering a variety of classes in 8, 10, and 12 week formats online this summer. Now registering for summer and fall 2021 classes. Complete registration and course information is available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu or contact the local Cerro Coso Counseling Department today.
Online Classes Provide Knowledge and Skills in Computer Information Systems
- Press Release
-
- Updated
- 0
Technology touches every aspect of our lives today. From downloading music, playing games, banking, to communication, and driving a vehicle….technology drives it all. As information technology continues its rapid change, businesses and organizations need professionals with the right skills and training to help them meet their needs and lead technology initiatives.
Whether you're just starting out in the IT field, or ready to advance your career, Cerro Coso’s IT programs of study can help you gain the expertise you need to succeed. Programs that meet all levels of experience. The college offers an AS in Information Technology, Information Technology Certificate, Data Analyst I Certificate (Pathway to Completion), and an Information Technology Plus Certificate.
This summer, Cerro Coso is offering a highly valuable course online for those interested in pursuing careers in the business technology field.
IT C101 – Introduction to Computer Information Systems is being offered on online with Professor Valerie Karnes. This 12 week course begins May 17 and ends August 16. Professor Matt Hightower will offer an 8 week course that begins June 7 and ends July 30, 2021. The course concentrates on information systems and their role in business. Focus is on information systems, database management systems, networking, e-commerce, ethics and security, computer systems hardware and software components. Students develop computer-based solutions to business problems and the course satisfies the certificate/degree requirements for a variety of programs including Cloud Computing, Linux Operating Systems, Entrepreneurship, Business, Information Technology, Management, Web Fundamentals, and Web Professional!
Cerro Coso Community College is offering a variety of classes in 8, 10, and 12 week formats online this summer. Now registering for summer and fall 2021 classes. Complete registration and course information is available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu or contact the local Cerro Coso Counseling Department today.
Cerro Coso Community College is offering a variety of classes in 8, 10, and 12 week formats online this summer. Now registering for summer and fall 2021 classes. Complete registration and course information is available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu or contact the local Cerro Coso Counseling Department today.
Explore something new at Cerro Coso Community College.
Tags
- Articles
- Education
- Business Software
- Computer Information Systems Technology
- Management Information System
- Educational Technology
- Information System
- European Information Technologies Certification Institute
- European Information Technologies Certification
- Information Technology Management
- Database Management Systems
- Computer Systems Hardware
- Valerie Karnes
- Linux
- Cerro Coso Community College
- Operating Systems
- Cerro Coso Counseling Department
- Professor
- Matt Hightower
- Business Technology Field
- Online Classes
- Www.cerrocoso.edu
- Software Components
- Banking
- Course Online
- Information Technology
- Technology Initiatives
- Data Analyst
- Web Fundamentals
- E-commerce
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- One Hundred and One Years Ago Today – Jan. 1920-Part one of a 12 part Series
- California City area Arrests for April
- Boron area Schools Back in Session
- Bobcats Win Against Mammoth at Home-First Baseball Win of the Season
- History of North Edwards, California
- History of Garlock, Calif.
- Online Classes Provide Knowledge and Skills in Computer Information Systems
- Core Ensemble to Perform Equally Divine Virtually
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- History of Garlock, Calif.
- History of North Edwards, California
- California City area Arrests for April
- Bernard Unhassobiscay, first boy born in Cal City, dies at 62
- McCarthy Statement on New CBOC in Bakersfield
- RRH CEO addresses year of pandemic, post-COVID priorities
- Boy, two adults injured in Rosamond drive-by shooting
- Caltrans advocates for a clean community during Mojave cleanup
- Tehachapi area Arrests for March
- Bobcats Win Against Mammoth at Home-First Baseball Win of the Season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.