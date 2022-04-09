MOJAVE – New technology is being tested at the Mojave Air and Space Port, that would allow staff to identify drones flying nearby the airport, and use the information to alert other pilots of the activity to avoid complications or activity that would cause a problem.
During the board meeting April 5. Security Chief Chris Spandorf said the Aerial Armor system is a combination of four sensors on a tower that search for unique frequencies transmitted from the drones.
Though still in its early stages, the system has picked up drones as far south as Lake Hughes, and northeast past Ransburg.
“It’s actually able to give us the location of the pilot, location of the home point of the drone, as well as the flight path,” Spandorf said.
When a drone is detected, an alert is sent to a designated cell phone with the location information. With special drone ID numbers given to the system, airport security can report unauthorized activities to authorities discreetly.
Spandorf reported that during the week of March 21-29, the system recorded 11 total flights by nine drones. The activity report gave the drone type, flights per hour, in addition to the altitude range. A map is also shown with the starting point of each flight.
During this reporting period, most of the flights were from the Mojave airport, but also featured some from surrounding areas along Highway 58.
Spandorf says the system runs 24/7, and they have picked up 90 flights during the test period so far.
“There’s still a bit more to learn about it,” Spandorf said. Adding that testing will continue for a couple more weeks.
Once the test period finishes, he will have a more in-depth report for the board, detailing the benefits to the airport and its tenants.
“We’re all waiting to hear more,” Board President Diane Barney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.