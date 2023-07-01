NORTH EDWARDS – The Muroc Joint Unified School District held their monthly meeting on the evening of June 19th inside the boardroom at the former high school in N. Edwards; the meeting got underway at approximately 5pm. After President Matt Carter called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call, the meeting went as follows.
Under Approval of Agenda – Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Presentations - Adult education 2023 graduation ceremony; they plan on being here with us next Monday.
Under Reports – MEA; I guess this next week, so MEA would like to offer congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. We know we're all very proud of their accomplishments, so I'll save that for next week; I want to thank all the teachers, and everyone involved with summer school. I've been told that it's going very well and they're very appreciative of the supplies and things that have been supplied for them, so I wanted to share that with you. The majority of us, though, are on summer break that is well deserved, 2023 was a wonderful year and our hope for the next school year is even better. Emma is looking forward to sizing negotiation dates of the district for the upcoming school year and that's all I have. Thank you, Calif. School Employees Association (CSEA) - none reportable at this time, Principles Reports; We want to welcome our new principal of Branch Elementary school, Doctor Teresa Tovar, and she is here this evening, so I just wanted to point that out. Thank you for coming, Construction Update presented by Jeremy Job; There are two sets of projects, obviously. So, our for Edwards projects, we are in the we call it the value engineering and restoration, just as a recap for everyone, what that is we cut back on a number of items until the end of the project to be really ensure we had enough money to cover the core project between COVID and all sorts of supply chain issues we weren't quite ready for.
So, one of the big biggest projects which was adding a new drop off lane at Bailey is just about complete. We had this beloved offset T intersection that we've come to despise and turns into a normal cross intersection; with that comes crosswalks that are compliant and all those wonderful things that help students get to school without crossing lanes of traffic, we're looking to add another playset at Branch, just as that number of students there has increased compared to two years ago in the 5th grade.
A few items such as that and a lot have been just quality of life changes or revisions as we've moved into the spaces. For example, in the branch MPR, adding sound, sound absorbing panels, that's a room that gets rough as well as a couple of rooms that have vaulted. One thing that was brought up but isn't affordable was adding more sound deadening to the gym; they're called tectum panels; it's a weird carbon spun and that on its own is about 150,000 to do so, there is a contract we'll look at that but at the moment, price wise it isn't. We’re getting pretty close to the end, and we’ll see what will happen at the very end of the project. For Boron, we have received approval; the bond waiver has gone through, which means we now are able to go above the capacity. It looks like in early August we'll probably be getting to target for a bond sale, so be prepared for more special board meetings as we go for that second sale and that second bond sale will give us the capital to move forward in a more substantive fashion at Boron High School over the summer.
We are doing a couple of repair projects at Boron high school by building A; we are adding some HVAC and then at West Boron, we are also adding HVAC as a repair project rather than through a standard full bid. We purchased the equipment and then that actually should be done this summer so those rooms will become much more functional, much more habitable than they are right now with swamp cooler, although so far mild summer and that’s all I have for right now, Assistant Superintendent Update; I'll be brief on this, one of the things (and it will tie into a little bit of budget tonight in the next meeting when I spend my quality time with you going over the details of the budget). The biggest thing to stress right now is just the tenuousness of our financial situation as a state and really as a nation. We have really gotten through by the skin of our teeth on the past 22 potential recession triggers; the first was the debt ceiling. Regardless of where you stand politically, that was one of the few times in the 12 years I've been doing school business that all economists suddenly agreed on and they all agreed that if the debt ceiling was hit, that was the recession. So, I tried to not torture too many people with that, but when it comes to things that keep you up at night, that was one because that that trigger would have been rough for everyone. Thankfully that was averted.
The other one was interest rates. The Federal Government tries to strive for something called a soft landing and so far, they've been about as successful as the first Mars probe, or they just hit the surface at full speed. So, every time the Federal Government has really tried to slow down, they have triggered a recession and one of the biggest concerns is that they have been increasing interest rates at a very, very aggressive level; not necessarily having the effect that we thought. So, if you look at the job market; it has been very strong, stronger than it should be considering what they've done. So, it's not a guaranteed fact that it will trigger recession but the increase in interest rates is also really putting a lot of pressure on the districts as well as the Federal Government. Every time they increase the interest rate, the higher the likelihood of going into recession.
What next year looks like we don't know, but from a financial standpoint, the only thing we can do is just be cautious there. We know recessions are cyclical. So, we don't know, and I think one of the biggest, scariest things in school finance is not knowing a recession in many ways is less scary because at least you know what is happening right now. We have an enormous amount of pressure to do more, to spend more because of interest rates and because of inflation, the pressure on increasing salaries is greater than ever and the. The reality is that the more you increase salaries, the more you generally increase inflation as well.
Reserves are how we have survived a number of events, including the pandemic. That was what got us through the 10% cut and when our cash was just stripped out from other from us and even when the state had money, they did not bring back those deferrals. We survived because we had reserves, we had and as a reminder, there is a reserve cap most likely going into place next year, it will not affect our district. We are considered exempt, and we are exempt because we are small enough that we just cannot absorb the cost changes at a large district; we don't have the ability to capture capital like a normal district can either. We've seen it from contracts as we negotiate with vendors and I'm sure we'll see it as we sit down and discuss our units, which is fair, costs have gone up you when your paycheck feels smaller, even though it went up, it's hard. That’s all I have, thank you, Superintendent Report presented by Superintendent Kevin Cordes; first, I would like to thanks to all our classified staff, as Debbie mentioned, we have summer school running and we're so grateful for our teachers and our certificated folks that come and do that, it's a lot to take on after you just went through 180 days (about 6 months) and now you get your time to recoup and rejuvenate yourself, to say no, I think I will stick around, and I'll keep teaching through the summer as well. So, a big thank you to all of those included in summer.
There is an incredible amount of work that happens in the very few weeks that we have between one school year and the next. There are large projects that need to happen, a lot of movement happens, cleaning schools happens, and we do all of this around the activities that are existing sports teams run 12 months out of the year competing or they're practicing so our gyms and our fields are in constant use and that's all great because it's for the benefit of kids. It also means that our classified staff and Jeremy and his crews have to work around everything that's happening so, I just want to thank him and all of those that work with him.
We're really pleased to announce that Denise Poe will be the new coordinator for Special Education. She was the best candidate by a country mile, and I got to see her for a moment today and congratulate her. Last, thank you, because I feel like at the end of the year there's a lot of thank yous to give; to Trevor and the team that helped him as we were able to again broadcast graduations, Board of Trustees Reports; each member of the board was able to give a report if they wished to do so at this time.
Under Consent Agenda – Evelyn Mizell motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the following items: A. adoption of minutes, B. deposit transaction, C. accounts payable reports, D. student plan for Student Achievement, E. personal actions including approve certificated appointments, stipends and certificated resignations, etc., F. revisions of Calendars and G. California School Employees Association and its Chapter 340; motion carried with corrections.
Under Action Agenda – discussion was heard on the following items: A. Public Hearing for Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for 2023/24 School Year presented by Mr. Tan; Mr. Tan gave a lengthy slide show presentation on his 2023/24 local control and accountability plan and explained each slide to members of the public as well as the board, he also stated that the report is approximately 120 pages long. The LCAP Plan can be found on the district website at www.muroc.k12.ca.us, B. Public Hearing concerning the proposed 2023/24 Budget for the School Year; again, lengthy discussion was heard concerning the new school year budget and public input was asked for; the full budget can be found on the district website at www.muroc.k12.ca.us as well.
Before President Matt Carter announced there would be no Closed Session, Superintendent Kevin Cordes had a few words to say.
Superintendent Cordes - I just want to say something; I didn't acknowledge the CIF Championship thing for Boron High School. I just wanted to congratulate the girls on their win in Fresno; I know Brock was there and it was a great game and they battled. They went to the second round of the state, so kudos to them. We're going to invite them next week; I've talked to coach Mitch today and I'll see if we can get them here next week, I'd like to get a cake and celebrate them and their win.
After all the district business was taken care of, Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adjourn; the board adjourned the meeting at approximately 5:54pm.
