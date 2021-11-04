Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Local California State Parks events
- Advisory Message: **UPDATE** Bear sighted in California City on Thursday morning has been captured and relocated
- One Hundred and One Years Ago today – November 1920 Part 11 of a 12 part Series
- Tehachapi Edward Jones Office Supports Toys for Tots Drive
- Around Kern County Episode 2
- Advisory: Update Pedestrian Fatality - Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia
- Honoring Our Heroes: Meet William Tucker
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Oct.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Boron Experiencing Rise in Crime and Vehicle Thefts
- Kern County Redistricting Is Underway
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Oct.
- History of Grapevine, Calif.
- Parks and Rec holds outdoor workshop
- Girl Scouts returning to Cal City
- Weekend scenes from California City
- Rosamond area Arrests for Sept.
- East Kern Football Scores and Latest Standings
- Advisory: Update Pedestrian Fatality - Eynelys Gonzalez Garcia
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.