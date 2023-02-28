CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their Special Meeting on the evening of Feb. 21st and the meeting began at approximately 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation and roll call; the meeting got underway.
Members of the public are welcome to address the board on any item, on any matter not on the agenda and over which the board has jurisdiction. If you wish to speak, please state your name for the record and limit your comments to 3 minutes; no public comments were heard.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – none
Under the Consent Agenda - a motion by director R. Macedonio and second by director L. Peralta to approve the consent calendar with amendment, motion approved.
Under Continued Business – a motion by director R. Macedonio and second by director L. Peralta to approve the following items, CB1: Conflict of Interest; discussion was heard from both directors and public. After considerable discussion, this item was tabled for a future meeting, CB2: Acceptance of Audit: the directors discussed then accepted the 2021-2022 audit as completed. CB3: In Person meeting room at 9300 N. Loop; President Macedonio stated, “I wanted the board to authorize that we will be having our city TV and appliance pulled out of Bay Ave. and they will be reinstalling it on North Loop” for in person meetings (directors only) beginning at the March 7th meeting.
At this time, President Macedonio skipped CB 4 and allowed an update from Joselito Lacson concerning CB4; Designer Update for Bay Ave and N. Loop; after discussion from the directors and the public, the President asked to please make a notation that this will come back in on March 7th. CB4: Form 700: after some discussion among the directors, President K. Macedonio updated on the 700 forms for the district.
Under New Business - 1. Review and Day and Time for the Meetings: lengthy discussion was heard from the directors and legal counsel as far as changing meeting days and times; legal counsel will check and then draw up resolution for directors to approve.
Under District Updates – no Staff Reports reportable at this time, Presidents Comments; the President made a few comments concerning the Breakfast Brew meetings (next one was held on Feb. 23rd), Facilities Update: updates to Bay Ave and N. Loop facilities were covered earlier in the meeting, Fire Department Ultrasound: President commented and directors decided they need to bring it back as an agenda item,
Under Future Agenda Items - CPR: somebody was found who works with the school district and they were supposed to get in contact with directors and will bring back to the table for discussion and approval, Direct Comments: President K. Macedonio attended the Calif. City three-day training for the city and stated, “It was incredible. I then attended the Desert and Mountain region meetings last Friday; there is so much political connection going on and I'm going to reach out to CSD and with our advocacy people and find out more”.
After considerable discussion among the directors and no other business, a motion and second were heard and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 6:15pm.
