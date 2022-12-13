The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s December 13, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 1 AM session:
- The Board of Supervisors presented a retirement resolution to Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard for his dedicated and distinguished of service to Kern County.
- The Board honors and commends Supervisor Mike Maggard for his esteemed leadership on the Board of Supervisors and to the County of Kern upon his retirement with 16 years of dedicated service to Kern County.
- Item No. 11 AM session:
- Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard presented to the Board details regarding the November 8, 2022 General Election.
- Watch the full presentation here: https://youtu.be/rmYvkF-lbuA
- Item No. 12 AM session:
- The Board voted to continue this item, which is the proposed Amendment No. 4 to Agreement 101-2016 with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. to extend the term of agreement one year to December 31, 2023, until the January 24, 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting.
- Item No. 24 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County for family engagement activities in partnership with Human Services to aid families receiving department services in their reunification process.
- Item No. 25 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Mercy House Living Centers to provide eligibility information, assistance, and resources for all programs administered by the department to residents of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center through December of 2023.
- Items No. 28 – 32 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with New Life Recovery and Training Center for sober living environment services for male AB 109 clients, Freedom House Recovery Homes to provide sober living environment services for male and female AB 109 clients, Bakersfield Recovery Services, Inc., DBA Jason’s Retreat, and DBA Capistrano Community for Women to provide sober living environment services for male and female AB 109 clients, Cottage of Hope and Gratitude to provide sober living environment services for male and female AB 109 clients, and The Third Tradition Sober Living to provide sober living environment services for male and female AB 109 clients.
- Item No. 10 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Bear Mountain Park and Recreation District to provide Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the Weedpatch Playground Improvements Project.
- Item No. 15 PM session:
- The Board voted to establish an amended resolution for the Kern County Measure K Citizens Oversight Committee comprised of unincorporated residents to review and advise the County Administrative Office and Board of Supervisors regarding the expenditures of revenues generated by Measure K and to oversee compliance with the underlying ordinance enacted by the voters.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 16 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the City of Bakersfield for graffiti abatement services in the unincorporated metropolitan Bakersfield area through January of 2026.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 17 PM session:
- The Board approved a resolution authorizing the Kern County Chief Administrative Officer to execute agreements with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration for implementation of a local transaction and use tax for the newly enacted Measure K.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 21 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern to extend the term of the agreement for the operation of the M Street Low Barrier Navigation Center through January of 2026.
- Item No. 26 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $250 to the Kern High School District for Del Oro High School to support a community event to celebrate the holidays.
- Item No. 34 PM session:
- The Board approved an amendment to a side letter agreement the Kern Law Enforcement Association for lateral hiring bonuses to better address recruitment and retention within the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, modifying the bonus payment structure and changing lateral assignment terms upon appointment.
- View details here.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.