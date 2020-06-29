Businesses and nonprofit groups have been setting up their stalls along the streets for a few days now, waiting for the deadline set by local and county officials to begin selling.
In California City, residents can start buying and safely discharging fireworks beginning at noon on June 28 through noon on July 5.
People who set off unapproved fireworks (including those purchased from an unapproved distributor or from out of state) found in possession of will be fined $1,500 per violation and arrested or cited.
Residents living in Mojave, Rosamond, Boron and other unincorporated areas are subject to Kern County guidelines.
For Rosamond residents and vendors, sale of fireworks in those areas begin June 28 at noon from noon to 11 p.m. in Rosamond, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29.
For other unincorporated areas in East Kern, fireworks can be sold starting:
• July 1, noon to 11 p.m.
• July 2-3, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• July 4, 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. (one minute past midnight).
Setting off fireworks can commence July 1:
• July 1, noon to 12:01 a.m. (just past midnight)
• July 2-3, 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.
• July 4, 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
People should take precautions when setting off fireworks, such as having a hose or bucket of water for expired ﬁreworks, lighting “Safe and Sane " ﬁreworks in areas clear of dry grass, bushes fences and buildings, and keeping children clear of the lighting area. The use of “Safe and Sane” ﬁreworks are permitted on private property only.
Both California City and Kern County are encouraging residents to report use of illegal fireworks. For Cal City residents, call California City Police Department dispatch at 760-373-8606. Kern County residents can report to the KCFD via an online tool at www.kerncountyfire.org.
