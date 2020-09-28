Core Ensemble to Perform Tres Vidas Virtually in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
Cerro Coso News Release
-
- Updated
- 0
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 the Core Ensemble will perform the chamber music theatre work Tres Vidas virtually at 6 p.m.
Chamber Music Theatre is a unique performance format developed by the Core Ensemble featuring a marriage of theatrical narrative to chamber music performance.
A chamber music theatre work for singing actress and trio (cello, piano, and percussion) based on the lives of three legendary Latin American Women: Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran peasant activist Rufina Amaya, and Argentinean poet Alfonsina Storni. Text is by Marjorie Agosin. The show features a wide stylistic range of music, including popular and folk songs of Mexico, El Salvador, and Argentina, vocal and instrumental tangos by Carlos Gardel and Astor Piazzolla, and new music written especially for the Core Ensemble by Osvaldo Golijov, Orlando Garcia, Pablo Ortiz, and Manuel DeMurga.
Open to the public, participants must register in advance of the performance at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/news/2020/0918-celebrating-hispanic-heritage-month Those who register will receive an email about an hour before the start of the performance with the link to the performance, and to the Zoom Q&A with the performers which follows.
Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has toured in every region of the United States and internationally to Australia, England, Russia, Ukraine, and the British Virgin Islands. The Core Ensemble has received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, The Palm Beach County Cultural Council and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music,
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month the performance is FREE and open to the public.
