Action Recommended
Attend to information sources as described in the instructions
Issued By
Hanford - CA, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, lower Sierra Nevada Foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert and Slopes, and the Indian Wells Valley
Description
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 110 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Slopes. High temperatures 95 to 105 degrees in the Coastal Range, lower Sierra Foothills, Yosemite Valley, and the Kern River Valley. High temperatures 105 to 115 degrees in the Mojave Desert and Indian Wells Valley. WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, lower Sierra Nevada Foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert and Slopes, and the Indian Wells Valley. WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through Monday evening. IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight lows can make those susceptible to heat illness at higher risk. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
