On Monday, October 31, 2022, California City Police Officers were notified that there was a stolen vehicle parked in the 9800 block of California City Blvd. Upon officers’ arrival, the vehicle was not located, however the officers continued to patrol the area looking for it. A short time later, CCPD officers found the vehicle, which was a gray 2010 Honda, driving south on Randsburg-Mojave Rd. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver of the car, later identified as Crystal Charlene Cantwell, 37, sped off and led officers on a 77-mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 120 MPH. The stolen vehicle became disabled in the desert, on the outskirts of Barstow, and with the help of California Highway Patrol Officers and two airships, Cantwell was taken into custody. She would later be booked into the Kern County Jail for grand theft and evading, held on $35,000 bail. There were no injuries and no damage to any California City Police Department vehicles.
