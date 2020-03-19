The governor has issued "Stay Home Order" state wide. Groceries, Food Services, Gas Stations, Hardware Stores, Drug Stores, Cleaners, and Essential Employees such as Public Safety, Senior Staff, and Public Works will still be working to protect the public and continue city business. We will continue to send out nixles as we receive updates. California City is strong... we will get through this!

