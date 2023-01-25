ROSAMOND – Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner announced on Jan. 15th that the Diamond Street Project in Rosamond has begun.
According to Supervisor Scrivner, “the contractor for the project is Nagle Earthworks and the estimated cost of the project is roughly $325,472.37; the project is scheduled to be completed in March 2023.
The Diamond Street Project is a project that Supervisor Scrivnerand his team have been working on since late 2022; the project includes installing new wrought iron fencing and gate enclosures around the equipment boxes on the northwest corner of Diamond Street and Poplar Street, removal of the capstones from planters on Diamond Street and smoothing/painting the tops to match the color of the planters, removal of existing roll type curb on the corners and installing raised A2-6 curb and gutters as well as painting the new curb and gutter yellow at each intersection on Diamond Street, removal of turf on the corners and replacing it with stamped concrete at each intersection on Diamond Street and removal of existing bollards at each corner and placing 3 large decorative boulders on the stamped concrete.
“This road maintenance and rehabilitation project will repair past vandalism; providing lower maintenance areas saving on staff, time and tax-payer dollars” Supervisor Scrivner said.
