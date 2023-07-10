The Kern County Superior Court is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Court Commissioner. Court Commissioners are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the Judges of the Superior Court. They act as temporary judges presiding over cases.
Mr. Kevin Moran has been appointed to preside over cases in Kern County. Mr. Moran has served as a Deputy Public Defender in Kern County for the past 15 years, and currently supervises other public defenders, as well as handling his own caseload of serious felony cases. Mr. Moran has received glowing reviews from the judges in our court as well as his colleagues. He will be a welcome addition to the Kern County bench.
Mr. Moran will be sworn in on July 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.