Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council are partnering together to bring The Tutoring Network, a free tutoring service for adults, teens, and children. Tutoring assistance will be available both on-site at all Kern County Library locations and online.
Free tutoring is available in the following subjects:
Adult Basic Education (ABE) Adults 18+ can receive help with reading, writing, and math.
Child and Teen Basic Education (CBE) Children and Teens ages 7-17 can receive help with reading, writing, and math.
GED Preparation (GED) Students can receive coaching in a variety of high school subjects to help pass their GED or high school equivalency test.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Learn to read, write, and speak English from beginner to advanced levels.
Citizenship Test Preparation (CTP) Test Prep coaching for the United States Citizenship Test.
Whether it's mastering test prep, refining your basic reading, writing, and math skills, or preparing for your citizenship test, tutors are here to guide learners of all ages. Reserve your spot for a free tutoring session at your local Kern County Library, or seamlessly connect for an engaging online session.
"Building positive community partnerships, like this one with Kern Literacy Council, is crucial in providing learning and literacy services to many Kern residents as possible." says Andie Sullivan, Director of Kern County Library.
The Tutoring Network is a partnership program by Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council whose collective goal is to empower Kern County residents through literacy education.
Book your FREE tutoring appointment today at: kernlibrary.org/tutoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.