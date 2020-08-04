CALIFORNIA CITY - California City Mayor Chuck McGuire will seek re-election to hold his seat, while Councilmember Ron Smith will seek to retain his position on the council, according to an update from the City Clerk's office.
Four positions are open for the council, including the two-year mayor's seat, two full-term positions and a short-term, two-year seat currently held by Smith, who was appointed to serve in the spot after Tami Johnson resigned in June 2019.
Also up for re-election is Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris and Councilman Bill Smith, who was appointed in January to serve out the remaining term after then-Mayor Pro Tem Gene Stump resigned in December 2019.
Ron Smith will be running for a full four-year term seat, as will planning commission chair Jim Creighton.
Kim Welling is running for the short-term seat, which ends in 2022.
The list of candidates includes only those who submitted their paperwork and were qualified by the Kern County Elections Department, not those who pulled nomination papers to run for office.
The filing period ends Aug. 7, unless an incumbent fails to file; in that case, the nomination period is extended to Aug. 12 for that particular seat. The extension period is for anyone other than the incumbent.
