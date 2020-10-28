On Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s ballot tracking system sent emails to voters who had recently returned their ballots, saying that Kern County Elections had not received their ballot. We would like to assure voters that ballots dropped off at the election office, satellite office, or official Saturday drop off event are delivered to the election office the same day. The Secretary of State’s system does not record that ballots have been received until we begin processing them. Due to the heavy volume of mail ballots, as well as maintenance on our sorting machine, some ballots turned in recently have not yet been processed. Voters will be notified once their ballots are processed. For more information visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590. Please follow us: @KernCountyElections @KernCounty_Elections @ KernElections By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Kern Count
