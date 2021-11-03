The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 27-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on Oct. 1st for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force: Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child and a Status Conference on Oct. 27th: a Readiness Hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2022 and a Jury Trial is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2022; Jauregui remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 35-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on Oct. 4th, Oct. 12th and Oct. 19th, for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger, 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continued Sexual Abuse w/Person Under 14 Years/Etc, Sodomy w/Child under 14 Years: Defendant 10 Years or Older, (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim Under 14 and Oral Copulation w/Person under 14 Years; a Motion to Continue Jury Trial was heard and his Jury Trial continues on Nov. 2nd in Bakersfield.
According to court records, 46-year old Celicia Terah Allen appeared on Oct. 5th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI: Alcohol /.08 Percent which was continued again until Nov. 22nd.
According to court records, 21-year old Aaron Barnnett appeared on Oct. 14th for a continued Hearing on Report (mental competency hearing) and Hearing on Involuntary Medication.
According to court records, 31-year old Travion Dontrel Jones was scheduled to appear on Oct. 18th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 3 counts of DUI w/3 Prior 23153/23152/23103.5 Convictions, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI; Jones was arrested on a No Bail Warrant on Oct. 24th and he appeared on Oct. 26th and 27th for a Return on B/W: FTA for Pre-Preliminary Hearing; Jones is set to re-appear on Nov. 3rd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date; Jones remains in custody at the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield in lieu of No Bail.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on Oct. 25th for a continued Status Conference on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on Feb. 9, 2021), Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place; which was continued again until Dec. 13th.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald Breach appeared on Oct. 25th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Shoplifting, Unregistered Vehicle and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked; he also appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12);
According to court records, 32-year old Willie Nathaniel Payne was scheduled to appear on Oct. 25th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021 (A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Combined, Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Drive w/out License and No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court); he also appeared for a FTA: Arraignment on the charges of Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud, Possess Controlled Substance and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked; a Summary Judgment is scheduled for April 22nd and 25, 2022.
According to court records, 51-year old Donald Frank Roby appeared on Oct. 25th for a continued Arraignment and Return (proof of License) on the charges of Unsafe Speed and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked; a Surrender on Bench Warrant and FTA Arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 28th.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald Breach was scheduled to appear on Oct. 25th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Shoplifting, Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle, he was also scheduled to appear for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFFECT. 4/12).
According to court records, 37-year old Larry Dutch Broitzmann was scheduled to appear on Oct. 26th for a continued Arraignment and Return (proof of License) on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unsafe Turn and/or w/out Signaling.
According to court records, 55-year old Albert A. Rodriguez appeared on Oct. 26th for Sentencing on the charge of Willful Cruelty to Child (NEW EFF 4/12); he pled No Contest to the charge on Sept. 24th. Rodriguez was sentenced to a total of 7 years with the Dept. of Corrections w/a total of 336 days credit and fined a total of $810; Rodriguez will most likely be on parole when released.
26-year old Anthony Evett was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on Oct. 27th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer/ Grand Theft – Auto or Firearm, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 35-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on Oct. 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm; which was continued again until Dec. 13th.
According to court records, 21-year old Sebastian Navarro appear on Oct. 28th for Sentencing on the charge of **DO NOT USE, USE HS 11359(B)>2021**; a Hearing on Held B/W and Order to Show Cause is set for Nov. 19th.
41-year old David D. Terrill was scheduled to appear on Oct. 28th for a Return on B/W: Violation of Probation and Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Petty Theft (pled No Contest on Aug. 17, 2020 and was sentenced to 52 days in jail with 52 days credit, fined $320 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 Years), Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another, Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; he was also scheduled to appear on Oct. 21st for a Return on B/W: FTA Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Possess/Use of Tear Gas, Willful Cruelty to Child, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet; which was continued until Nov. 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.