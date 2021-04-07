The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 11 calls for service.
1st – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road.
2nd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 12500 block of Sugar Street.
6th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 27300 block of Anderson Street.
10th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 26900 block of Anderson Street.
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26800 block of Jessie Street, Violation Parole, 16700 block of Deserita, N. Edwards and Possess a Controlled Substance, 27200 block of Boron Frontage Road.
14th – Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 12600 block of Clay Mine Road, N. Edwards.
16th – Missing Person, 26800 block of Nichols Street.
23rd – Death: Suicide, 26900 block of Anderson Street.
26th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 27300 block of Nudgent Street.
