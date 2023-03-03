NORTH EDWARDS - A fire destroyed a single story home which was occupied by an elder lady and her 5 little dogs; the incident occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 25th in the 16700 block of Monterey Avenue at approximately 2:15pm.
According the Kern County Fire Station 17 out of Boron, a 911 call came into their dispatch center for smoke coming from the home. When fire crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home; other resources were called to the scene including Kern County Fire Station 14 out of Mojave and Kern County Fire Station 15 out of Rosamond, Hall Ambulance out of Boron was also dispatched to the scene.
No one was hurt injured in the incident and all the animals were rescued and accounted for; the Kern County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire
