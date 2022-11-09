Calif City- Unofficial results are in, more than 900 votes have been counted.
Mail in ballot votes are still being processed. As of 2am according to Kern Vote results are as follows.
Mayor 2 year term
Kelly Kulikoff 491 Votes
Jeanie O’Laughlin 340 votes
Joe Barragan 335 votes
Councilmember ( 2 to be elected)
Ronald Smith 395 votes
Michael Kulikoff 325 votes
Kim Welling 323 votes
Mark Goodell 276 votes
Marcus Fair 239 votes
Donald Parris 233 votes
Shawn Bradley 223
Treasurer
Keith Middleton 945 votes
Mojave Desert News will Update as soon as any new results become available
