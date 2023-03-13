Madeleine Albright; First Female US Secretary of State

We’re continuing our Women in History month with yet another well-known figure; she was an icon and true American; I’m talking about Mrs. Madeleine Albright. The following is according to Wikipedia, “Madeleine Albright Fast Facts” by – CNN, “President Clinton’s Secretaries of State: Warren Christopher and Madeline Albright” by – John Dumbrell and “Interview: Madeleine Albright” by – Emma Brockes.
Secretary of State Madeleine Jana Korbel Albright was an American diplomat who served as the 64th United States Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 under President Clinton’s administration. She was the first female Secretary of State in U.S. history.
Madeleine was born Marie Jana Korbel in 1937 in the district of Prague, Czechoslovakia; her parents were Joseph Korbel as Czech diplomat and Anna Korbel, Madeline had a younger sister named Katherine and a younger brother named John. When Madeleine was born, her father was serving as a press attaché at the Czechoslovak Embassy in Belgrade; the signing of the Munich Agreement in September 1938 and the German occupation of Czechoslovakia, by Adolf Hitler's troops forced the family into exile because of their links with Benes. The family moved to Britain in May 1939, where her father worked for the Benes Czechoslovak government in exile. The family first lived in Kensington Park Road in Nottingham, London, where they endured the worst of the blitz, but later moved to Beaconsfield, then Walton on Thames on the outskirts of London. While in England, Madeleine was one of the children shown in a documentary film designed to promote sympathy for war refugees in London in 1941.
Madeleine's parents converted from Judaism to Catholicism; as a result, Madeline and her siblings, were raised in the Roman Catholic faith. Madeleine and her family emigrated from the United Kingdom on the SS America, departing South Haven on November 5, 1948, and arriving at Ellis Island in New York Harbor on November 11, 1948. The family initially settled in Great Neck on the North Shore of Long Island, where Madeleine's father applied for political asylum, arguing that as an opponent of Communism he was under threat in Prague.
Madeleine spent her teen years in Denver, Colorado and in 1955 graduated from the Kent Denver School in Cherry Hills Village, which is a suburb of Denver. She founded the school International Relations Club and was its first president; Madeline attended College in Wellesley, MA on a full scholarship, majoring in Political Science and graduating in 1959. In 1957, Madeline became a naturalized U.S. citizen and joined the College Democrats of America. While home from college in Denver, Madeline worked as an intern for the Denver Post; this is where she met Joseph Medill Patterson Albright, who was the nephew of Alicia Patterson, owner of the Newsday. Madeline converted to the Episcopal Church at the time of her marriage; Joseph and Madeline were married in Wellesley in 1959, shortly after she graduated from college, the couple lived first in Rolla, MO, while her husband cleared his military service at nearby Fort Leonard Wood. It was during this time that Madeleine worked at the Rolling Daily News.
In January 1960, Madeleine and her husband moved to Chicago, IL, where Joseph worked at the Chicago Sun Times as a journalist and Madeline worked with the picture editor friends Encyclopedia Britannica. Later that year, she gave birth to twin daughters; Alice Patterson Albright and Ann Korbel Albright, the twins were born six weeks premature and required a long hospital and as a distraction, Madeline began taking language classes at Hofstra University in the village of Hempstead, which was nearby.
In 1962, the family moved to Washington, DC, where they lived in Georgetown; Madeleine studied international relations and continued in Russian at the Paul H. Nitz School of Advanced International Studies, which is the division of John Hopkins University in the capital. In 1963, the Albrights returned to Long Island with the notion of Joseph taking over the family's paper business and in 1967, Madeline gave birth to another daughter, Katharine Medill Albright. While she continued to study that Columbia University Department of Public Law and Government. Madeline returned to Washington, DC in 1968 and commuted to Columbia for her Doctor of Philosophy, which she earned in 1975. She was eventually invited to organize a fundraising dinner for the 1972 presidential campaign of US Senator Ed Muskie of Maine.
Madeleine's former professor Brzezinski was named National Security Adviser and recruited Madeleine from Muskie in 1978 to work in the West Wing of the White House as the National Security Council's Congressional liaison. Following Jimmy Carter's loss in the 1980 presidential election to Ronald Reagan, Madeleine moved on to the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, where she was given a grant for a research project. Madeleine joined the academic staff at Georgetown University in Washington, DC in 1982, where she specialized in Eastern European studies. Madeleine was appointed ambassador to the United Nations shortly after President Clinton was inaugurated, presenting her credentials on February 9, 1993.
When President Clinton began his second term in January 1997 and following his reelection, he required a new Secretary of State as the incumbent Warren Christopher was retiring, and the top level of the Clinton administration was divided into two camps on selecting a new foreign policy. Madeleine orchestrated a campaign on her own behalf that proved successful. When Madeline took office as the 64th US Secretary of State on January 23, 1997, she became the first female US Secretary of State in history and the highest-ranking woman in the history of the US government at the time of her appointment. Madeline's was not eligible to be a presidential successor due to the fact she was not a natural born citizen of the United States.
As Secretary of State, she represented the United States at the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong on July 1, 1997, in October 1997, she voiced her approval for national security exemptions to the Kyoto Protocol, arguing that NATO operations should be limited by controls on greenhouse gas emissions and hoped that other NATO members would also support the exemptions. At the third conference of the Parties in Kyoto, Japan, in 1998 at the NATO summit, Madeleine articulated what became known as the 3D's of NATO, which is no diminution of NATO, no discrimination and no duplication. In February 1998, Madeleine partook in a town hall style meeting at the St. John Arena in Columbus, OH, where she, William Cohen and Sandy Berger attempted to make the case for military action in Iraq. In the year 2000, Madeleine became one of the highest-level Western diplomats ever to meet Kim Jong il, the then leader of communist North Korea during an official state visit to that country.
On January 8, 2021, as one of her last acts as Secretary of State, Madeleine made a farewell call to Kofi Annan and said that the US would continue to press Iraq to destroy all of its weapons of mass destruction as a condition of lifting economic sanctions even after the end of the Clinton Administration on January 20, 2001.
Madeline received the US Senator H. John Heinz III award for Great Public Service by an Elected or Appointed official in 2001, which is an award given out annually by the Jefferson Award Foundation; later in 2001, Madeleine was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She also founded the Albright Group, which is an international strategy consulting firm based in Washington, DC, that later became the Albright Stone Bridge Group. In 2003, Madeleine accepted a position on the Board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange and in 2005, she declined to run for re-election to the board in the aftermath of the Richard Grasso compensation scandal.
On October 25, 2005, Albright was a guest star on the television drama Gilmore Girls as herself; she also made a guest appearance on Parks and Recreation in the eighth episode of the 7th season. Madeleine endorsed and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2008 presidential campaign, and in September 2009, Madeleine opened an exhibition of her personal jewelry collection at the Museum of Art and Design in New York City, which ran until 2010; as of 2016, She said she was a Mortara Distinguished Professor of Diplomacy at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC. In August 2012, while speaking at an Obama campaign event in Highlands Ranch Colorado, Madeleine was asked the question, “How long will you blame that previous administration for all your problems”? to which she replied, “forever”
Madeleine described Donald Trump as “the most un-American and anti-Democratic leader in U.S. history”. She also criticized the Trump administration for a delay in filling some diplomatic posts as a sign of “disdain for diplomacy”. Madeline married Joseph Medill Patterson Albright in 1959 and the couple divorced in 1982. In addition to English, Russian and Czech, Madeleine spoke French, German, Polish and Sebro-Croatian, she also understood spoken Slavik.
Sadly, Madeleine Albright passed away from cancer in Washington, DC on May 23, 2022, at the age of 84 and many political figures paid tribute to her, including former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama as well as the current sitting President Joe Biden and former British Prime Minister tony Blair.
