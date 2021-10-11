...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Central California including the South end
of the Sierra Nevada and the Kern County Mountains. As well as
the Kern County Deserts.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that
develop can spread rapidly in strong winds.
