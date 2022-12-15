The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Jaymes Robert Pillar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery on Person.
24-year old Jacob Grecevic was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Devin Reyes was arrested on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
64-year old Michael Spellman was arrested on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of Carrying Concealed Dirk or Dagger; he was arrested again on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
40-year old Brandon H. Waarne was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Meghan R. Stewart was arrested on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Uttering a Fictitious Check, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possess Personal Identifying Information of Another with Intent to Defraud and Retain Possession of Personal ID with Intent to Defraud.
59-year old Sonia E. Melgarmartinez was arrested by Shafter Police on Nov. 19th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Maintenance of Lamps and Devices.
