Seniors Can Now Video Chat Their Doctors
This week, the Trump Administration announced expanded Medicare telehealth coverage to ensure that our must vulnerable seniors get the care they need away from risk settings. Seniors can see any doctor licensed in their state, whether or not they have an existing relationship, and FaceTime, Skype, or use other audiovisual technology.
Vaccine Development
The National Institutes of Health, at record speed, has also started the enrollment of Phase 1 of a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine to create treatments that are safe and effective.
If you have symptoms of coronavirus – fever, cough, shortness of breath – and believe you may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus – make sure to contact your health care provider immediately. If you think you may have coronavirus, the CDC recommends calling your provider ahead of time for guidance on how the facility is handling cases before visiting the hospital in order to keep others from being exposed.
For more information regarding coronavirus, click here.
Social distancing doesn't have to mean social isolation. Be sure to check in on your families, friends, and loved ones, because in times like this, we are more resilient together.
