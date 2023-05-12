CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Directors held a hearing on the afternoon of May 4th via Zoom; the meeting got underway just after 1pm.
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes opened the meeting by having the directors introduce themselves then called upon Mr. Paul Junker, who is the Planning Consultant for InterWest to give a description of the project and an update to the directors.
Mr. Paul Junker – The project that we're looking at is actually a previously approved cannabis business. It's on the south side of Willow Avenue and east of Isabella Blvd. and as mentioned previously, the project was approved but did not include the usage of manufacturing. So, the project was approved for cultivation, and I believe we have one added use. The applicants are now needed for these other uses so. What we're looking at is a modification of the approved uses. This project I believe was previously under the internal exemption of the California Environmental Quality Act, that would be local for the project and again we are proposing that the project be recommended under that Class 32 junction. So, this project involves physical changes but rather involves the application of uses. There's been a director's determination prepared for this project and we are recommending approval to the director. Are there any questions on that item?
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - I don't have any questions, I've reviewed all the documentation, I've seen that they've amended their projects so the additional items and that they have done their notice. So, it looks complete to me.
Mr. Junker - So, when's your approval?
Mrs. Elmes - That would be the city approval of the exemption and then we could we file the exemption as a follow-on action. OK, very good. If there is no, are there any questions? So, if there are no further questions, then we will go ahead.
Mr. Junkers – So, that would be to allow distribution and manufacturing correct; I believe that is the only item on the agenda for today.
With no other comments from any of the directors, Mrs. Elmes then closed the meeting just before 1:30pm.
