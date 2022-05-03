The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 5 calls for service.
4th - Missing Person, 12300 block of Del Oro Street and Battery on Person, 26600 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
6th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 12900 block of Boron Ave.
10th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 17600 block of E. Hwy 58 Frontage Road.
15th - Exhibit Firearm, 26700 block of Nichols Street.
