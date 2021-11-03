Meet William Tucker

November 3, 2021 | View Online

Neighbors,
 
Constituent services is one of the most important responsibilities we have as Members of Congress, and this is especially true when it comes to helping our veteran community. In the lead up to Veterans Day, I would like to highlight a few heroes from our community who honorably served our country.
 
Their service represents the best of America, and it is always our duty to uphold the promises made to them when they joined the armed forces.

Meet William Tucker – a Vietnam War Veteran and Bakersfield resident. During the Vietnam War, Mr. Tucker served as a combat medic in the 1st Infantry "Black Lions" Division where he led fellow soldiers in fielding first aid and medical care on the front lines.

With his life on the line, he put others before himself.  

That commitment to service must be reciprocated by our government to our veterans when they return home and face challenges.
 
Earlier this year, Mr. Tucker explained to my office that he was facing an uphill battle with the VA regarding a health care need.
 
Mr. Tucker was told by the VA that replacing the batteries on his scooter would take the Department several months. This, of course, was unacceptable and would have hindered Mr. Tucker’s ability to take care of everyday activities, like going to the grocery store and running errands.

Upon hearing Mr. Tucker’s story, I contacted the VA and he secured a consultation. His scooter was fixed shortly after.
“Thank you very much for your intervention with my scooter. Disabled vets shouldn’t have to wait more than 3 months to get their scooters, wheelchairs and walkers fixed!,” Mr. Tucker said after his case was resolved. 
 
Mr. Tucker is right – veterans deserve for their urgent concerns to be addressed in a timely and impactful manner.

Our veterans have sacrificed so much in order to protect our freedoms; I consider it our duty to ensure that they have the freedom to live their lives with the dignity and respect they have earned.

If you are a veteran in need of assistance, I would love the opportunity to help you. Please call my Bakersfield Office at (661) 327-3611.


God Bless our veterans,
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.