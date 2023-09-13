CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met for a special session on the afternoon of Sept. 5th inside the council chambers at city hall; the special session got underway just after 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge/Invocation and roll call, the meeting went as follows.
Under Adoption of the Agenda - a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
Under Public Comments – Several members of the public came forward to address the council before they met in closed session to discuss the following items: CS1; Conference w/Labor Negotiator concerning City Manager, CS2; Dismissal/Release concerning City Manager and CS3; Public Employment/Public Employee Appointment concerning City Manager.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah. So obviously I think you better for clarifying that in some way, shape or form. But I guess it really comes down to what brings us here today, like what is the reason and what options are being discussed, you know? How they are not alluding to, but you know like what is bringing us here today is that because I know when Doctor Hart left that even an active manager, I wasn't certain the amount of hours and it seems like by my calculation that time is approaching. Is that what's bringing us here today? Can we be more specific? Because to me, what's being distributed right now is kind of still laying. So, I know we talked about options, but do those options keep someone and appoint them as permanent city manager? Is it looking at past applicants that we spent money on? What do we mean by options? Because, in CS2 (if memory serves me right) it talks about a dismissal, so I guess that kind of seems a little unclear.
Tami Johnson - We're having another special meeting for this because every special meeting cost money. So, I'd like to know why this requires a special meeting? A short pause was heard then Miss Johnson stated, “I'm sorry no one answered my question.”
Jeanie O’Laughlin - First, I want to say that it seems that maybe you don't want public participation by having your meeting at 3:00 on a workday afternoon. Second, as it relates to these closed session items, I want to read you a definition of nepotism. “Nepotism is a practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives, friends, or associates, especially by giving them jobs.” And it seems today, that's what we have going on here is nepotism. You originally hired Ralph Anderson to come in and you had applications or interviews were set. Council member Macedonio informed the committee that she could not make it because it was her husband's birthday, but they were scheduled anyway. So then at the last minute, the Kulikoff brothers decided to no-show. So, we had applicants here and could not interview them because there was not a quorum. You brought in Inge Elmes. She has no relevant experience or education. Who's showing favoritism? She brought in her friend for HR director with no experience or education which would be favoritism again. The three of you have voted together to support this as a bloc. You have had proof to show her personal bankruptcies. Oh, the fact that she sent classified documents to a friend outside of the city. She now has wrongful terminations under her belt, and I'm wondering, did she ever apply? Did she have to apply? Did she submit a resume like other candidates would have to? You're not being very subtle here with your nepotism, and should someone come forward and sue you? I don't think that's something the city is going to protect you from, because this is something you did on your own. We deserve to have a good, strong city manager. In fact, that's the only way we're going to move forward at this point in time is to have a good strong city manager so I would urge you to please rethink whatever your decision is today and choose to open up the hiring again and bring us in a good strong qualified city manager thank you.
Sarah Lynn - Hello, Council. Under California City Municipal Code Section 2-3.204, the council shall only appoint a city manager that has the administrative and executive abilities and qualifications for this job based on this code section and the 2021/22 Grand jury report. Finding that California City leadership is in crisis mode and must be stabilized with qualified department heads. The Council has a legal duty to only appoint a city manager with the ability and qualifications to perform this job; if the Council appoints a city manager without the abilities or qualifications, the city will no doubt subject itself to legal action. The potential and likely legal actions include actions from improper acts taken by unqualified city managers such as unlawful employment hirings, terminations, self-dealing contracts, disclosure of confidential communications, and provisions of the city's municipal code requiring the council to only appoint a city manager that has administrative and executive ability and qualifications.
MDN – Good afternoon council and members of the public. I have a question; according to California City Municipal Code Section 2-3.212 212. Removal: Notice subsection B. The city manager shall not be removed from office other than for misconduct while in office. My question is, do you feel as a council that the leaked emails that we have been hearing about the last few weeks are considered misconduct from your city manager?
Amanda - I keep hearing about these leaked emails. I don't know what they considered leaked, but anybody that has any questions, they can contact me directly because I obtained those emails via a public request. So that is not a leak and secondly, the city needs to consider that if they want to hold Inge responsible for bankruptcy, she had so many years in her past. But they also need to take in consideration that they hired City Manager Robert Stockwell while he was in the middle of bankruptcy so certainly they can't weigh that into the factor of her hiring otherwise, that is sexism which we keep hearing so much that is being done as far as caring they're claiming sexism so that would be a direct sexism to hire or not hire her due to a bankruptcy years in her past when the city did hire a man with a current open bankruptcy thank you.
Calif. City newly installed Planning Commissioner Marcus Fair - Good afternoon council members and mayor. The importance of having the right individuals in the right position is real and cannot be overstated. I didn't know that Miss Elmes had all these activities as city manager; she has done a fantastic job and will continue to do a wonderful job for our city. If the council chooses to make a wise decision for the city, keep her in that position. Thank you.
Several other members of the public stepped up to the podium to air their comments (pros and cons) then, council went into closed session.
Under Report out of Closed Session - with respect to CS1; council was given and direction was received, with respect to CS2; the council agreed to release and with respect to CS3; there was a vote to fill the acting city manager position that was 4-0 with council member Karen Macedonio absent; nothing further to report.
After the council returned to open session and announced their report; council member Ron Smith and released acting city manager Inge Elmes gave their comments.
Smith - Mrs. Elms, the Council has asked me to publicly thank you for your service to our community for these past six months, so on behalf of everyone sitting up here, thank you very much.
Elmes - Thank you Council and Mayor, thank you so much and, I'd like to thank everyone as well for their support or the ones that have supported me and for the opportunity to be able to serve as the acting City Manager for the past six months; it was a blessing and one of information. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I thank you.
With no other business on the agenda, the meeting adjourned at approximately 5:28pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.