|Jim shared his appreciation, stating, “Today, I received a nice surprise – a full packet of my service time in the Navy...I have moved 37 times since graduating from High School. I lost a lot of things along the way, but suddenly my Honorable Discharge became important, so, I want to again thank you.”
Our veterans represent the best of America, and ensuring they have access to the documentation that they need to access their VA benefits and other services is the very least we can do in an effort to repay our profound debt of gratitude for their service.
I know that Jim’s story is only one of many like this, and I want to be helpful to all veterans in our community. If you are a veteran in need of assistance, I would love the opportunity to help you. Please call my Bakersfield Office at (661) 327-3611 for assistance.
God Bless,
