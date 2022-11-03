California City council members last meeting approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Kern Council of Governments which will allow the city to capture $93,000 funding for the project.
Kern COG distributes state and federal funds for transportation type projects which the EV station qualifies.
Total funding from Kern COG will be $99,000 with an additional $$50,000 coming from an East Kern Air Pollution Control District grant.
According to city manager Jim Hart the city may have to come up with $7,413 to complete the project.
It was also pointed out funding for a second EV charging station may become available.
After a short discussion council decided Aspen Mall would be the site for the charging station. Consideration of the Westway Park and Ride near the city’s far west boundary was also considered but Police Chief Jesse Hightower said the western city edge site was not as safe as Aspen Mall.
The chief noted Aspen Mall was on the most heavily patrolled street in Cal City while the Park and Ride has suffered vandalism in the past.
EV owner Duane Vasquez said it is most desirable to put EV chargers in areas where drivers want to spend some time while the charging process is completed.
Councilman Jim Creighton also endorsed the site saying “there is no other place as visible as Aspen Mall.”
