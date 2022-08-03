Your Kern Fire Safe Council, in its ongoing efforts to educate, motivate, and support our local communities, will be joined by Alex Garibay, Community and Climate Equity at Southern California Edison. In the next installment of our popular webinar series, set for Tuesday, August 23,2022 at 5:00pm. Alex will discuss the Community Resources offered by Southern California Edison and answer questions from the audience. Register for the webinar at kernfiresafe.org
In previous webinars, KFSC has partnered with California Fire Safe Council to show us all how we can take the 5 Steps for Disaster Preparedness, and Kern County Fire to discuss Emergency Alerts and Holiday Fire Safety and Western Propane to talk about Propane Safety
August’s webinar promises to be every bit as informative and vital to helping the residents of Kern County be safe, prepared, and resilient in the event of a Wildfire in our local mountains and forests. This is the place to ask the experts your fire safety questions.
What is a Fire Safe Council?
Fire Safe Councils bring together community leaders, governmental agencies, and corporations to provide education to the residents of California on the dangers of wildfires and how they could be prevented.
In addition to our Webinars, Kern Fire Safe Council has initiated a Ready, Set, Go School Program in coordination with our partners at Kern County Fire Department and the US Forest Service to educate 4th and 5th graders in the county about disaster preparedness and wildfire behavior.
About your Kern Fire Safe Council…
Since January 2020, Kern Fire Safe Council, with help through grant funding from California Fire Safe Council, Southern California Edison, Listos CA and California Fire Foundation, has successfully partnered with Kern County Fire Department to consolidate three dormant fire safe councils located in Kern County into one county-wide Council. Kern Fire Safe Council has attracted and elected a Board of Directors with
backgrounds in firefighting, education, utilities, and management. KFSC currently partners
with Kern County Fire Department, United States Forest Service, Southern California Edison, Western Propane, Mountain Radio Inc., and several schools located in the Wildland Urban Interface communities of Kern County.
Your KFSC brings together community leaders, governmental agencies, and corporations to provide education to the residents of California on the dangers of wildfires and how they could be prevented. We hope to expand, build and develop relationships with organizations, agencies and elected officials from the county, state and federal levels that share our mission so that we can increase community awareness, and develop community outreach and school programs.
Go to kernfiresafe.org find out more and register for the webinar and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
