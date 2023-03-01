LANCASTER - There's another new Antelope Valley queen from Mojave; 2022 Tiny Miss Mojave was crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Antelope Valley during the Tiny Miss AV pageant which took place on Feb. 25th in Lancaster. Several tiny miss community queens came out and brazed the chilly weather to compete for the 2023 title while their community sister queens watched in anticipation as to who would win the title.
According to the Mojave Community Queens Pageant directors, 2022 Tiny Miss Mojave Marielena Hernandez is the first Tiny Miss Mojave to be crowned Tiny Miss Antelope Valley; not only will she represent Mojave but, she will also represent the Antelope Valley during her reign along side her sister queen Jr. Miss Mojave 2022/2023 Jr. Miss Antelope Valley Addison Hutchinson.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate the community of Mojave and 2023 Tiny Miss Antelope Valley Marielena Hernandez; we also want to wish you and your Mojave and Antelope Valley sister queens the best during the coming year.
