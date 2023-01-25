The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s January 24, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 7 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Airport acquiring a new maintenance vehicle and law enforcement vehicle to increase safety and services for passengers at our local airport(s).
- Item No. 8 AM session:
- The Board approved the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s request to extend her response to the Board’s referral made on December 13, 2022, regarding a presentation on the Elections Division to February 28, 2023.
- Item No. 12 AM session:
- The Board approved the use of revenue from the Board of State and Community Corrections through the Proposition 47 Grant to provide services that will help fill gaps in the current local service system for those with mental health and substance use disorders that have been impacted by the criminal justice system.
- Item No. 18 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Fire Department accepting a donation from the Dispatch Center Visualization System from the University of San Diego to enhance emergency response capabilities and provide early confirmation of wildfires in the rural and remote areas of Kern County.
- Item No. 21 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for the provision of Medi-Cal Health Enrollment Navigator Project services for Kern County children and families through June of 2023.
- Item No. 5 PM session:
- The Board considered and denied an appeal of a Planning Commission decision and approved a mining project in Rosamond for the Gem Hill Quarry by CalPortland to mine a carbon reducing mineral for incorporation into concrete.
- Learn more here.
- Items No. 14 – 19 PM session:
- The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- This effort supports the enhancement of quality-of-life for Kern County residents.
- Item No. 34 PM session:
- The Board approved the use of $12.8 million from the State of California Budget Act of 2021-Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant for life-safety and critical maintenance improvements for a series of Kern County libraries.
- Learn more here.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for February 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.