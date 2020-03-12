CALIFORNIA CITY – Almost two months into his new role as California City Chief of Police, Jon Walker says he is enjoying the work.
“I love this place already,” he said in an interview March 5.
Walker’s career in law enforcement started in 1987 when he entered the Los Angeles Police Academy. Upon graduation from the academy, his career began its upward trajectory.
“I was very fortunate, I did very well right off the bat,” said Walker. “I started getting various coveted assignments from narcotics to gangs and I started working my way up. I got to do a lot of cool stuff.”
Among the cool stuff was working as a motorcycle officer, an observer in the air support division and an academy instructor.
“So for the first 15 to 20 years I was having a really good time,” said Walker. “I’m not saying I didn’t have a good time after that but that’s when I actually started promoting and that’s when I got to the supervisor level.”
Part of experience included work in community relations for the department.
“I think that really goes hand in hand with the part about being a chief,” said Walker. “You really learn about your resources and you really get in touch with the community better. It makes you really realize that to make a difference in any area you need the support of the community.”
The City of Los Angeles is broken down into 21 geographic areas which are bigger than California City in population, if not square miles.
“What they do is they break up each one of those geographical areas into a sector, and they put one guy in charge of each sector,” said Walker. “So, that really taught me how to interact with the community, how to deal with the political side as well because the city council will run those sectors as well. Trying to get those people resources, to the best of my ability within my police powers was a big part of it. And if I couldn’t get them resources, point them in the right direction where they could get those. It was pretty obvious to me to see in a lot of those areas that there was a direct correlation between funds and quality of life.”
He later moved up to geographic area supervision.
“I was the guy in charge of this little bitty area and now I’m in charge of all the guys that are in charge of all these areas,” said Walker. “So then I caught it from the supervisor angle – the community will call you out, they’ll let you know if you’re not doing a good job. So I think that’s what really teed me up for this job, is to know that it’s a partnership. It’s definitely a partnership and the only way to really be successful, is to find that partnership. My goal here basically is, obviously what I believe the goal of every police department is, two things: make the community safe and try to improve the quality of life, if you can. So those things go hand in hand.”
One of the things he’s been tasked with in California City is to increase deployment – the number of officers on the street.
“Right now I’m bringing in two laterals (transfers from other departments) this month,” said Walker. “I’ve got one going to the academy this month, which I’ll get back in September. And, by the grace of God, I’ve got seven ex LAPD guys who have applied to lateral in here. So that will increase the deployment.”
Additional boots on the ground alone will not solve all the problems in California City, but it’s a good first step, he said.
“I absolutely believe that just the mere visibility alone will deter crime,” said Walker. “You know, you see a black and white police car Driving up and down CCB people are just inherently going to slow down. You see a police car riding through your neighborhood from time to time that will that will push down burglary and other crimes. So that’s going to give me the latitude to be able to reach out more with the community and that, that’s another one of my goals.”
Right now it’s a matter of available resources, he said.
“The other thing about increasing my deployment is it’s going to reduce response time to calls,” said Walker. “It’s going to make it safer for my officers, because if something goes bad, you know, backup will not be as far away as it is now. So, I want to decrease that liability, if I can. I also want to increase my supervision, because again,a well supervised department is going to operate better.”
His tour of duty at LAPD was during a tumultuous period for the city and state, including riots, earthquakes and other natural disasters.
“I experienced a lot of history, you know,” said Walker.”I was there for Rodney King. I was there for the earthquake of ’94. I was there for the Democratic National Convention, I was there for Y2K. I was there for the Pope’s visit all those things in the city are big deal.”
He said one of the reasons he applied for the job was the opportunity to implement some of the techniques and lessons learned from those experiences.
“I’m truly impressed with the way these guys work their crime scenes,” said Walker. “A perfect example was the day after I got sworn in, there was an attempt murder. I was just so impressed the way they were able to process that crime scene, that the investigating officer followed the case from beginning to end and within seven days we had both suspects in custody. That’s impressive to me coming from where I came from, you know, a big organization where everybody’s a specialist.”
Adding investigative personnel is one of his main goals.
“Do I have people that can probably do that job? Absolutely. Can I give them up to do that. I just don’t have the resources, right now,” said Walker. “But that’s my goal and another reason I want to up deployment. I can’t justify more supervisors unless I have more cops. And I can’t fill a supervisor spots until I get more cops. If I get more cops, I can fill the supervisor spots and I can fill those detective spots and then backfill into the officer spots. It’s a process.”
He said he is also very aware of concerns over budget and how much funding is coming from the Measure C parcel tax.
“I want to give them their money’s worth,” said Walker. “If I’m paying that extra tax and I don’t see more cops in the street, I’m gonna want to know where that money’s at. So, it’s my obligation to give them that to the best of my ability. I’m going to be very proactive in that.”
Part of the allure for applying was the chance to make a difference, he said.
“I’m coming basically to a small department, a young department – in time on the job – and I have the opportunity to try to really mold us into an elite department, and I can see that coming,” said Walker. “The more training I can get them is important. People ask me ‘why did cops do this’ and ‘why do they do that’ and I said you know, it could be lack of training. It could be could be lack of experience. So every opportunity we have to give them training, I’m going to ask for it or recommended it.”
He said he is also very aware of the eight unsolved major crimes in the city. Phillip “Pete” Hammond has been missing since July of 2017; Deverrie Schiller was found strangled to death in Central Park on June 26, 2016; Robert Austin Tharp has been missing since July 5, 2014; Demetri Thomas was the victim of a drive-by shooting in 2014; former California City Planning Commissioner Charles Pieper was murdered in his home during what police believe was a home invasion robbery in 2012; Desiree Thompson has been missing since January 2012; Matthew Lininger was killed as he slept in a bed at his girlfriend’s house in 2010 and Dr. Burdette Thorbus was murdered in 2001 in what police believe was a botched burglary. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction on each case.
“I know for a fact, in more than half of them we are still following leads,” said Walker. “Some of them are there’s not a whole lot to go on right now but there’s at least four that are really, really active, right now. We haven’t given up on any of them, but right now we’re getting a lot of information on four of them. The other ones we have an idea, but we’re kind of stalled on information.”
Circling back to main goals, he said filling gaps in staffing levels would be a priority.
“Given an opportunity, I’m going to try to fill those spots,” said Walker. “That kind of was one of the main tasks that was presented to me by the city manager and the council. So I will do my absolute best to make that happen. I want to give you the best police department I can give you, from where I sit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.