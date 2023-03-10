The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2000 block of Panamint Street and Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy.
2nd – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15800 block of L Street.
3rd - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Person, 15300 block of Myer Road.
9th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of K Street.
10th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Shasta Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody.
14th - Missing Person, 15500 block of L Street.
16th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1300 block of Hwy. 58.
18th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery other Agency, 15900 block of H Street.
20th - GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery; other Agency, 16100 block of K Street.
21st – Found Property, 15200 block of Nadene Street, Unregistered Vehicle, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Vandalism: less than $400, 2000 block of Trinity Street.
22nd - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 15700 block of L Street.
24th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of H Street.
