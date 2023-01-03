KRAMER JUNCTION - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office have confirmed that 3 sets of human remains were found in a remote area of San Bernardino County near Kramer Junction. According to the San Bernardino County Coroner; one set of remains was identified as 38-year old Saltos Gallegos of Nuevo.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. reported that on Nov. 18th, the remains of Mr. Gallegos along with 2 other sets of human remains were located; homicide detectives from San Bernardino County took over the investigation into the cause of death and an attempt to identify the other victims, the San Bernardino County Coroner is still testing the other remains and are awaiting the results. The detectives believe the remains are of those who were reported missing along with Mr. Gallegos back in July.
No suspects have been identified and there have been no additional leads as to the cause of why the victims went missing or who they are and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking anyone with information as to the identity of the victims/suspect(s) or why they went missing is urged to contact them at 909-890-4904, leave a tip at wetip.com, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463).
