MOJAVE – Mojave Air and Space Port’s CEO and General Manager Karina Drees has announced her departure in early 2021. The Board of Directors has begun the search for the air & space port’s next CEO.
Drees intends to serve out the remaining months of her five-year contract and has committed to remaining in the position until the next CEO is chosen.
“The past eight years in Mojave have been the most rewarding of my career,” said Drees. “I am fortunate to work with an exceptional, service-oriented team that will ensure our customers receive quality care during this transition.”
Board Secretary Jim Balentine, MASP’s longest serving Director said “The airport has never been in a more stable financial position than under Karina’s leadership. I am grateful for her vision on growing the organization and her ability to execute the necessary objectives to achieve our goals.”
The posting for the CEO position can be found on mojaveairport.com and will remain open until November 13, 2020.
“The Board understands the unique qualities and qualifications necessary to fill this role,” said Balentine. “We are dedicated to growing our economic engine in East Kern County by providing an environment where business and innovation can thrive.”
