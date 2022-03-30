BORON - A Boron resident has been chosen as District 2 Constituent of the Year by Supervisor Zack Scrivner: Jerry Gallegos of Boron was given the honor in early Dec. 2021 after careful review of nominated constituents from District 2.
According to a newsletter from Supervisor Scrivner published in Dec., Mr. Scrivner detailed the reasons for the honor. "Jerry led community fundraising efforts for the refurbishing of the Boron Community Swimming Pool by helping to raise more than $65,000 for the project and continues to be an active part of the Pool Refurbishment Committee by stepping in to help with the design, planning, demolition and locker room remodel". Scrivner wrote.
Mr. Gallegos, who is a retired mine worker from U.S. Borax (Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium)also worked with the Borax Visitors Center Foundation to help raise funds in order to replace the decades-old carpet at the 20 Mule Team Museum; the work is scheduled to take place sometime in Jan. 2022: Mr. Gallegos also volunteers at the Boron Seniors Center by cooking tacos or purchasing items out of his own pocket to sell during Bingo nights every Saturday to help raise funds to replace the badly weather-worn roof. Jerry contacted a roofer and was able to get the labor donated - without cost to the center. Jerry also volunteers his time at the 20 Mule Team Museum several times a week to ensure that the community of Boron continues the story of its mining history. Jerry, as he likes to be called; drops everything he's doing when a docent from the museum calls in sick and takes their place in order to keep the doors open for tourists and the general public.
Jerry also volunteers at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he and his wife attend every Sunday morning; he maintains the heating and cooling systems, mows and trims foliage around the church and repairs any plumbing and electrical issues the church may have; "I love the work and it helps keep me out of trouble" Gallegos says. Jerry and his wife of many years Debbie check on elderly neighbors by making sure they are fed, warm and safe; Debbie is known for her "baking skills" and Jerry delivers bags of cookies to friends in every neighborhood. Jerry is known around Boron for his kind attitude and answers calls for help; he's quick to "dig in" and get things done and his most recent prospect is when he volunteered to be a board member for the Boron Chamber of Commerce; when asked why he does what he does, Jerry responded by saying, "It's for my neighbors and it's for the kids and the elderly; everybody needs someone to watch out for them".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.