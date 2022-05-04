Welcome Back Honor Flight Kern County!
 

Friends,

Today, I was proud to welcome Honor Flight Kern County back to the United States Capitol for the first time since the start of the pandemic. There were 94 veterans in attendance stretching across all branches of our military, including a World War II veteran and two “Rosie the Riveters.”
This visit felt particularly special as we returned to the time-honored Honor Flight tradition, one that our community deeply reveres. It was a privilege to be able to thank these heroes for their service and witness firsthand the warm welcome they received upon their arrival to the U.S. Capitol.

At the beginning of this month, it was announced that Honor Flights would reconvene nationally, which is much-anticipated and welcomed news, and I look forward to continue hosting more. We are fortunate to have so many veterans – and the guardians who regularly support Honor Flights – in our community. May God bless our veterans.

Best, 

Kevin McCarthy

