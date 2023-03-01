All MUSD schools will be CLOSED today--Wednesday, March 1st due to inclement weather and road closures.
41°
California City, CA (93505)
Partly cloudy and windy. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 1:05 pm
