While researching Searles Lake (earlier story), I also found information as to how the lake got its name; two brothers who came to California in search of gold found something else that put them in the annals of history. The following is the research I found on one of those brothers according to Wikipedia, California Historical Landmarks, E. Clampus Vitus Chapter 1069, mojavedesert.net, the Potash Wars of California, the Searles Valley Historical Society and Searles Valley Minerals: John W. Searles History.
John Wemple Searles was born on Nov. 16, 1828 in Tribes Hill, Montgomery County, New York; his parents were George Searles and Helem Wemple and he was the oldest of five children. Mr. Searles inherited fortitude and tenacity from his ancestors who were renown with the American Army during the Revolutionary War. Mr. Searles came to California (like so many others) in search of gold but found other riches instead and built a legacy of benefits and blessings through the discovery of glittering borax crystals on a dry lake bed.
Mr. Searles came to California in a wagon train along with many other 49-ers looking for gold; his first claim was in 1852 at Indian Creek in Shasta County with his brother Dennis. The Searles brothers then mined and farmed but in 1858, lost their claims and farm in a debt suit. In order to start fresh, the brothers traveled to Southern California after hearing about the gold and silver finds in the Slate Range; near the range was a dry lake thought to be only salt and sodium carbonate. In 1863, Mr. Searles heard that there might also be useful borax at the lake so he and his brother Dennis took some lake samples to San Francisco but were told by a dishonest appraiser that there was no borax. The brothers had some good gold and silver finds in the Slate Range but in the end, they lost everything again to another debt lawsuit in 1870. While in Southern California, Mr. Searles met and married Mary Ann Covington on Jan. 4, 1873 in Los Angeles; their son Dennis (named after John’s brother) was born on Feb. 27, 1874.
The Searles brothers changed their focus from mining to the deposits at the Slate Range dry lake. The second test of samples showed that the lake was rich in borax so, the Searles brothers along with other partners filed claims to 640 acres of the area in 1873, they also founded the new San Bernardino Borax Mining Company and built a plant to refine the borax and haul it out just like the better known 20 Mule Borax Team; claim jumpers came in and tried to get in on the action but the remote and harsh desert drove them out. The dry lake in which Mr. Searles made his borax discovery is named in honor of him, his brother and his discovery.
Mr. Searles passed away at the age of 68 on Oct. 7, 1897 and is buried at the St. Helena Cemetery in Napa County, Calif.; on Aug. 16, 1962, John W. Searles discovery site was granted a California Historical Landmark designation; the marker reads:
NO.774 SEARLES LAKE BORAX DISCOVERY – John Searles discovered borax on the nearby surface of Searles Lake in 1862. With his brother Dennis, he formed the San Bernardino Borax Ming Company in 1873 and operated it until 1897. The chemicals in Searles Lake – borax, potash, soda ash, salt cake and lithium were deposited here by the runoff waters from melting ice-age glaciers. John Searles’ discovery has proven to be the worlds’ richest chemical storehouse containing half the natural elements.
In the same area as the discovery, a 2000 E. Clampus Vitus monument was placed to remember the Searles brothers and it reads:
This monument commemorates two wagon routes used by the Searles brothers to haul borax from their plant on Borax Lake (now Searles Lake) to the railhead at Mojave. The southern route traveled west of the Trona Pinnacles to Searles’ freight station at Garden City. This is the present route of the Trona Railway which connects with the Union Pacific at Searles Station. Garden City was a virtual oasis, providing food and shelter for the teamsters and a barn accommodating 100 mules. The western route went through Salt Wells Canyon (Poison Canyon) to a dry station one mile from the head of the canyon and onto Garden City where both routes joined. It then continued through Garlock and connected with the road to Mojave. Erected 2000 by Billy Holcomb, Chapter 1069, E. Clampus Vitus in cooperation with Searles Valley Historical Society.
