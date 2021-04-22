 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 21, 2021
Senator Shannon Grove Issues Statement on Governor’s Drought Emergency Announcement
 
SACRAMENTO - Today, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement responding to the Governor’s Regional State of Emergency Declaration:
 
“The governor needs to realize that food security for families depends on the ability of California farmers to continue producing, and we all know that food grows, where water flows. As a representative of the largest food-producing region in the entire world, I urge the governor to prioritize our food security, declare a state of emergency not just for two counties but for the entire state and deliver more water to our farmlands and communities. Californians deserve better,” said Senator Shannon Grove.
 
Senator Shannon Grove represents California's 16th Senate District which encompasses large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties and including the cities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and portions of the Kern River Valley. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

