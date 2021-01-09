ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near Rosamond Saturday morning, Jan. 9, according to a news release.
According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Frontage Road and Dawn Road near Highway 14 regarding a report of found human remains. The deputies arrived at the location and confirmed it was human remains.
Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.
KCSO did not provide any further information regarding the nature of the remains. People are encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.
