Throughout the course of this past year, I’ve been doing research on the history of the high desert and found some very fascinating things; some of these things I’ve known, some I have heard about while growing up and others I had no idea. Take for instance Edwards Air Force Base; I was born at Edwards Air Force Base yet never really knew the history behind the military installation itself until I started researching the high desert; what I found fascinated me: from learning about how Edwards got its name to the history making flight Brigadier General Chuck Yeager made in 1947 when he broke the sound barrier over Rogers Dry Lake. The following is the history of Edwards Air Force Base according to Wikipedia, the Air Force Historical Research Agency, the Edwards Air Force Base Office of History and the Air Force Flight Test Center Museum.
Edwards Air Force Base formerly known as Muroc Army Air Field and Muroc Air Force Base is a United States Air Force military installation in the high desert of California; most of the base is in Kern County; its eastern end is in San Bernardino County and the southern end is in Los Angeles County. The hub of the base is Edwards and is named after Captain Glen Edwards (a test pilot who was killed in the skies over the northwestern end of Rogers Dry Lake) in 1948; before that it was known as Muroc Army Air Base.
A water-stop on the Santa Fe Railroad since 1882, the site was largely unsettled until the early 20th century when, in 1910; Ralph, Clifford and Effie Corum built a homestead on the edge of Rogers Dry Lake (Muroc Dry Lake and more in a later story). The Corums proved instrumental in attracting other settlers and building infrastructure in the area and when a post office was commissioned for the area, they named it Muroc which is a reversal of their name and due to the presence of a town named Coram. In August of 1932 first Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Henry H “Hap” Arnold began the process of acquiring land next to Muroc Dry Lake for a new bombing range away from popular areas because March Field was located in an area of an increasing growth in Riverside County and the need for bombing and gunnery ranges for his unit; with the last tract acquired in 1939. The facility established originally to support the range was called “Mohave Field” for the nearby community of Mohave which was Muroc Field. In October 1935, five men under Sergeant Folgleman were sent to the area from March Field to put out circular bombing targets in the desert; for the next two years, aircrafts shuttled back and forth between Muroc Dry Lake and March Field for Crew Bombing Practice. During this time, another colorful character in Edwards's history; “Pancho” Barnes built her renowned Rancho Oro Verde Fly Inn Dude Ranch (The Happy Bottom Riding Club) that would be the scene of many parties and celebrations to come. The dry lake was a hive of hot rodding with racing on the playa and the runway on which the Space Shuttle landed follows the route that hosted racing in the 1930’s. The first aerial activity took place in 1937 when the entire Army Air Corp participated in a large-scale maneuver and from then on, the base grew in size. Arnold became Chief of the Air Corp in 1938 and the service was given a renewed focus on research and development. Muroc Field drew attention because the nearby lake bed was so dry and flat, that it could serve as a giant runway ideal for flight testing; over $120 million was spent to develop the base in the 1940’s and expanded it to 301,000 acres or 470 square miles. The bases main 15,000-foot runway was completed in a single pour of concrete.
On the afternoon of December 7th 1941, the 41st Bombardment Group and the 6th Reconnaissance Squadron moved to Muroc Army Airfield from Davis-Monthan Army Airfield in Arizona with a collection of B-18 Bolos, B-25 Mitchells and an A-29 Hudson; other bombardment groups and reconnaissance squadrons arrived from different areas of the country throughout the early part of 1942: then in July 1942, the Muroc Bombing and Gunnery Range at Muroc Lake, California was designated as a separate post and the name of the facility at the time was Army Air Base, Muroc Lake and was placed under the jurisdiction of the Fourth Air Force. Throughout the war years, the primary mission at Muroc was to provide final combat training for bomber and fighter aircrews just before overseas deployment. In the spring of 1942, the Mojave Desert station was chosen as a secluded site for testing America’s first jet; the super-secret Bell Aircraft P-59 Airacomet jet fighter. After examining a number of locations around the country, the Air Force selected a site along the north shore of the enormous, flat surfaces of Rogers Dry Lake about 6 miles away from the training base at Muroc. Ground testing of the first XP-59 took place on Sept. 21, 1942 and the first flight took place on Sept. 30th when the aircraft rose to 10 feet above ground; the formal preliminary military test and evaluation program didn’t start until the fall of 1943, formal operational service tests started in 1944, well after the AAF had decided that the aircraft wouldn’t be suitable for combat operations and would be redesignated to a training role.
Aircraft testing continued at this desert “Army Air Base” and in November 1943 the base title was changed to Muroc Army Airfield, Muroc; during 1943, a replica of a Japanese cruiser nicknamed “Muroc Maru” (short story in a later issue) was constructed on Rogers Dry Lake where it was used for bomb training until 1950. The Fourth Air Force relinquished command of Muroc Army Airfield in 1945 with the end of the war and jurisdiction was transferred to the Air Technical Service Command becoming Air Material Command in 1946. Further evidence of things to come was experienced in October 1947 when then Captain Charles “Chuck” Yeager flew a small bullet-shaped airplane known as the Bell X-1 over Rogers Dry Lake to become the first human confirmed to exceed the speed of sound. In February 1948, Muroc Army Airfield was re designated Muroc Air Force Base with the establishment of the United States Air Force as a separate military service. In Dec. 1949, Muroc was renamed Edwards Air Force Base in honor of Capt. Glen Edwards; a test pilot who along with 4 crew members was killed in the sky above the northwestern end of the base. From the time Edwards Air Force Base was renamed, speed and altitude records began to pile up as new aircrafts were developed and the base started to build and branch out significantly. The need for a statistic missile facility in order to test high thrust missile rocket engine was first envisioned in 1946 by the Power Plant Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; it was that decision that such a facility should be government-owned to prevent a single contractor exclusive advantage on Air Force contracts for high test missile rocket power plants. Leuhman Ridge which is east of Rogers Dry Lake on Edwards Air Force Base was chosen as the location for the experimental rocket engine test station in 1947 and construction began in 1949. Jurisdiction of Edwards Air Force Base was transferred from the Air Material Command in April 1951 to the newly created Air Research and Development Command and activation of the Air Force Flight Test Center followed in June of 1951; that same year the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School moved to Edwards from Wright Field in Ohio.
American airplanes regularly broke absolute speed and altitude records at Edwards during the 1950s but nothing compared to the arrival of the North American X-15 in 1961; in addition to the X-15 program, the Air Force Flight Test Center and NASA also teamed up to explore a new concept called “lifting reentry” with a series of wingless lifting body aircraft. These rocket-powered vehicles paved the way for the Space Shuttle and future spaceplane designs when they demonstrated that they could make precision landings after high-speed gliding descents from high altitude. Newer aircrafts such as the SR-71 Blackbird and the Lockheed Y-12A which was the predecessor to the Blackbird appeared on scene during the mid and late 1960s and into the 1970s like the F-15 Eagle, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the B-1 Lancer which were also tested at Edwards. The dual-roll F-15 E was developed in the 1980s and went on to demonstrate truly remarkable combat effectiveness during the Persian Gulf Conflict of the early 1990s; in the late 1980s, the arrival of the first giant flying wing to soar over the base in nearly 40 years was a thin silhouette, compound curves and other low-observable characteristics of the B-2 Spirit bomber representing a third-generation stealth technology following the SR-71 and the F-117. The 1980s also saw Edwards host a demonstration of America's space warfare capabilities when a highly modified F-15 Eagle launched an ASM-135 anti-satellite missile at a dead P78-1 satellite and destroyed it. In 1986, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager launched from Edwards to set a new aviation record by piloting the first non-stop, around-the-world flight on a single tank of fuel in the Rutan Voyager.
Aviation research was also conducted on the ground at Edwards; two rocket sled tracks pioneered important development and research for the Air Force. The first 2000-foot track was built by Northrop in 1944 near what is currently the North Base: originally intended to develop a V-1 flying-bomb-style weapon that never left the drawing board, the track found use after the war as a test area for the V-2 rockets captured from Nazi Germany in Operation Paperclip; later, Lt. Colonel John Stapp appropriated the track for another project and installed what was believed to be one of the most powerful mechanical braking systems ever constructed. The results from the first track prompted the Air Force to build a second track in 1948 which is located just south of Rogers Lake; a 10,000-foot track which was capable of supersonic speeds and an extension was added and in May 1959, the full 20,000-foot track was open.
In January 1972, President Richard Nixon announced the Space Shuttle Program and chose Edwards for space shuttle orbiter testing; the prototype Space Shuttle Enterprise was carried to altitude by a shuttle carrier aircraft and released. All in all, 13 flights were conducted with the Enterprise and the SCA to determine their flight characteristics and handling. Edwards served as a primary landing site for the Space Shuttle until 1991 when Kennedy Space Center in Florida was favored for landings however, Edwards and White Sands, New Mexico were backup landing sites for the duration of the program. Recent shuttle landings at Edwards include; Aug. 2005, June 2007, Nov. 2008, May 2009 and Sept. 2009; the Space Shuttle Endeavor also made a final landing at Edwards before making its way to Los Angeles for the final time.
During 2012, the 95th Air Base Wing which was the former base support unit at Edwards was deactived and consolidated into the 412th Test Wing as part of the transition into the Air Force Test Center; the base has helped develop virtually every aircraft purchased by the Air Force since WWII and almost every United States military aircraft since the 1950’s has been partially tested at Edwards. Edwards is also home to several other units from the Department of Defense such as; Dept. Of Defense, Air Force, Army, Navy, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), United States Postal Service (USPS), the Air Force Flight Test Center Museum and many others; the North Base is located at the northwest end of Rogers Dry Lake and is the site of the Air Force's most secret test programs at Edwards; the site has one 6,000x150-foot paved runway and because of its status, civilian access is severely restricted on base.
The following is a list of previous names/years of the base and the major commands assigned and the years they were assigned:
PREVIOUS NAMES OF BASE -
Muroc Lake Bombing and Gunnery Range; Sept. 1933, Army Air Base, Muroc Lake; July 1942, Army Air Base, Muroc; Sept. 1942, Muroc Army Air Field, Nov. 1943, Muroc Air Force Base; Feb. 1948 - Dec. 1949 and Edwards Air Force Base; Dec. 1949 - Present.
Major Commands Assigned and Years Assigned -
IX Corps Area, United States Army; Sept. 1933 - Jan. 1941, Southwest Air District; Jan. 1941 - March 1941, Fourth Air Force; March 1941 - July 1941, Army Air Force (AAF) Material and Services Command; July 1944 - Aug. 1944, AAF Techanical Service Command; Aug. 1944 - June 1945, Continental Air Forces - June 1945 - Oct. 1945; Air Material Command; March 1946 - April 1947, Air Research and Development Command; April 1951 - April 1961, Air Force Systems Command; April 1961 - July 1992 and Air Force Material Command; July 1992 - Present.
