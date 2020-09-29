TEHACHAPI — Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a San Pablo man Monday afternoon following a road rage incident involving a discharged firearm.
According to the KCSO report, deputies were dispatched to Jameson Road and Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area at around 4:20 p.m. They met with man who claimed he was a victim of a road rage shooting.
The road rage incident occurred when the victim was driving westbound on Highway 58 near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road in Tehachapi. The victim said the driver, a black male adult, pointed a handgun at him while driving and fired one shot, striking the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima with a female passenger and was last seen continuing westbound on Highway 58.
Deputies searched the area and located the suspect vehicle at the Chevron gas station on General Beale Road near Highway 58. Deputies conducted a high-risk stop and detained the male adult driver and a female adult passenger; their juvenile son was in the vehicle at the time.
An in-field show-up was conducted and the victim positively identified the driver as the shooter. Deputies found a loaded handgun on the suspect’s person that matched the description given by the victim. The handgun’s serial number had been removed.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Eddy Jerrelle Perez. Perez was booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield for shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, and felony child endangerment. The female passenger was released at the scene with her child.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.
