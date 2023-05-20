The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Markey Way.
2nd – Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of 20th Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order, Process, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Vehicle Theft, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy
3rd – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Knollwood Court.
4th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3400 block of Bradham Ave, Vehicle Theft, 1900 block of Poplar Street, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2200 block of Hay Market Street and Vehicle Theft, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
7th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
8th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 7900 block of Roland Ave.
9th - Battery against Peace Officer, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 4700 block of 60th Street.
11th - Missing Person, 3800 block of Fernwood Street
14th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Roxbury Street and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 3300 block of 15th Street
15th – Battery, 6300 block of Sweetser Road
16th - Death: other, 3800 block of Arbor Avenue, Exhibit Firearm, 2800 block of 55th Street
17th - Battery on Person, 2600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 3400 block of Puma Avenue
19th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2800 block of Acacia Street and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd
23rd – Vehicle Theft, 2200 block of 20th Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3100 block of Titcher Lane
24th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
25th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1700 block of Center Street, Vehicle Theft, Rosamond Blvd
26th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
27th - Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Brabham Avenue
28th - Missing Person, 1300 block of Bradford Avenue and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
29th – Robbery – 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Assist other Department, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
30th – Vehicle Theft, 1900 block of Sierra Hwy.
